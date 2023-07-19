World

How BTS star Kim Seokjin's pic saved 21-yr-old fan from being robbed in Brazil

The robber initially took the fan's cell phone but upon seeing the photo of BTS member Kim Seokjin in a military uniform, he perceived it as a threat, assuming that the fan's boyfriend was a military personnel. Feeling intimidated, the robber returned the phone and fled the scene

Shivam Verma Last Updated:July 19, 2023 13:15:23 IST
How BTS star Kim Seokjin's pic saved 21-yr-old fan from being robbed in Brazil

Kim Seokjin. Image Source - twitter

BTS fans worldwide have been discussing a remarkable incident involving a fan who narrowly escaped a robbery in Brazil. A 21-year-old fan was targeted by a robber while boarding a bus at night near São José dos Pinhais in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba. However, the situation took an unexpected turn.

The robber initially took the fan’s cell phone but upon seeing the photo of BTS member Kim Seokjin in a military uniform, he perceived it as a threat, assuming that the fan’s boyfriend was a military personnel. Feeling intimidated, the robber returned the phone and fled the scene.

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, is currently serving in the South Korean military after enlisting in December 2022. Having completed six months out of the mandatory 18-month period, Jin released his solo track titled “Astronaut” before commencing his military duties.

The BTS member is known for his melodic voice and high notes. He is not only a singer but also a songwriter. He initially joined BTS with aspirations of becoming an actor.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 19, 2023 13:15:23 IST

TAGS: