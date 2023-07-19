How BTS star Kim Seokjin's pic saved 21-yr-old fan from being robbed in Brazil

BTS fans worldwide have been discussing a remarkable incident involving a fan who narrowly escaped a robbery in Brazil. A 21-year-old fan was targeted by a robber while boarding a bus at night near São José dos Pinhais in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba. However, the situation took an unexpected turn.

The robber initially took the fan’s cell phone but upon seeing the photo of BTS member Kim Seokjin in a military uniform, he perceived it as a threat, assuming that the fan’s boyfriend was a military personnel. Feeling intimidated, the robber returned the phone and fled the scene.

📰 [ NEWS 07/19 ] A 21-year-old girl from Paraná escaped a robbery by carrying a photo of singer Jin, from the South Korean group BTS, on her cellphone case. Young Natali Vitoria Ramos Reis told RIC Mais in an exclusive interview that she was leaving the course at night in São… pic.twitter.com/B730B2SDek — JIN UPDATES (@seokjin_updates) July 19, 2023

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, is currently serving in the South Korean military after enlisting in December 2022. Having completed six months out of the mandatory 18-month period, Jin released his solo track titled “Astronaut” before commencing his military duties.

The BTS member is known for his melodic voice and high notes. He is not only a singer but also a songwriter. He initially joined BTS with aspirations of becoming an actor.

With inputs from agencies