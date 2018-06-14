You are here:
Houthis say they block sea landing by coalition forces near Yemeni port

World Reuters Jun 14, 2018 02:06:35 IST

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis blocked a sea landing by Saudi and Emirati forces near Hodeidah port on Wednesday, holding off a Saudi-led coalition attack on the country's main port city, a Houthi official told Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV.

"The Saudi coalition has not advanced at all in Hodeidah," Dayfallah al-Shami, a member of the movement's political bureau, told the pro-Iranian al-Mayadeen. "We foiled a sea landing of Saudi and Emirati forces near the port of Hodeidah."

(Reporting by Ali Abdelati, Writing by Katie Paul; editing by David Stamp)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 02:06 AM

