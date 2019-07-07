Associate Sponsor

Budget 2019
Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman hikes surcharge for income above 2 cr but taxation for other income groups unchangedIndividuals earning over Rs 5 crore per annum will have to pay 7 percent more tax, says Nirmala SitharamanIndividuals with Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore annual income will have to pay 3 percent more surcharge, says Nirmala SitharamanImport duty on gold and other precious metals increased from 10 percent to 12.5 percentGovernment to make PAN and Aadhaar cards inter-changeable. Aadhaar number can be quoted in place of PAN, says Nirmala Sitharaman

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Houthi rebels claim drone attack on two Saudi airports; air strikes have injured 30 people in last two months

World Asian News International Jul 07, 2019 09:25:14 IST

Sanaa: Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday claimed that they have launched fresh drone strikes targetting two airports in Saudi Arabia. A Houthi military spokesperson said that the bomb-laden drones targetted military aircraft hangars and other facilities at Jizan and Abha airports, Xinhua News Agency reported citing the rebel-run Al-Masirah TV.

Houthi rebels claim drone attack on two Saudi airports; air strikes have injured 30 people in last two months

Representational image. Reuters

Saudi Arabia has not responded to the Houthis' claims of attacking the two Saudi airports. In recent times, the Houthis have been increasingly using drones to target the southern part of Saudi Arabia. Two recent drone strikes at Abha airport earlier this month and last month has left a person dead and over 30 injured.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been leading an Arab military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthis in support of Yemen's internationally recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi over the last four years.

The Yemeni rebels have seized control of much of the northern parts of the war-ravaged country, including capital Sanaa, in September 2014, forcing Hadi and his government into exile in Riyadh.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 09:25:14 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores