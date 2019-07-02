Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport leaves five injured - Al-Arabiya

CAIRO (Reuters) - A drone attack by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia early on Tuesday has left five people injured, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya reported.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen confirmed the attack and said it had occurred at 12:35 a.m. local time, but provided no further details and did not mention any injuries.

The Houthis, who are fighting in neighbouring Yemen, have recently stepped up attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a coalition battling them.

A spokesman for the Houthis said the group had carried out a "large operation" targeting the airport, according to the group's Al-Masirah TV.

Al-Arabiya also said the Abha airport had resumed flights.

A Syrian resident of Saudi Arabia last month died from wounds sustained in a drone attack on the Abha airport that was claimed by the Houthi movement in Yemen.

(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; writing by Eric Knecht; editing by G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

