World

Housemaid raped, murdered by industrialist’s son in Pakistan

“My 17-year-old daughter works as a housemaid at industrialist house, she has been murdered by 5 employees including industrialist’s son. The accused confessed that they strangled my daughter to death,” the victim's father said

FP Staff December 07, 2022 14:18:31 IST
Housemaid raped, murdered by industrialist’s son in Pakistan

Representational image

Islamabad: A 17-year-old girl was raped and murdered by an industrialist’s son in Faisalabad city of Punjab in Pakistan, local media reported.

Police have registered a case against the accused. The victim used to work as a housemaid, ARY News reported.

A case in this regard was registered in Millat Town police station. The victim’s father filed the case against the industrialist’s son accusing him of rape and murder.

“My 17-year-old daughter works as a housemaid at industrialist house, she has been murdered by 5 employees including industrialist’s son. The accused confessed that they strangled my daughter to death,” the victim’s father stated in the FIR, according to the report.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 07, 2022 14:18:31 IST

TAGS:

also read

Deaf, mute Dalit woman gang-raped in Rajasthan's Barmer
India

Deaf, mute Dalit woman gang-raped in Rajasthan's Barmer

The incident happened on Thursday evening in area under Dhorimanna police station limits when the woman had gone to graze goats

Bengaluru: 22-year-old woman allegedly raped by Rapido driver and his friend
India

Bengaluru: 22-year-old woman allegedly raped by Rapido driver and his friend

The Rapido bike driver's friend worked at a mobile store. One accused had a criminal case against him in the past

Shraddha murder case: Physical violence most often committed by individuals with whom women have 'intimate relationship'
India

Shraddha murder case: Physical violence most often committed by individuals with whom women have 'intimate relationship'

Aftab allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping those across the city over several days past midnight