Housemaid raped, murdered by industrialist’s son in Pakistan

Islamabad: A 17-year-old girl was raped and murdered by an industrialist’s son in Faisalabad city of Punjab in Pakistan, local media reported.

Police have registered a case against the accused. The victim used to work as a housemaid, ARY News reported.

A case in this regard was registered in Millat Town police station. The victim’s father filed the case against the industrialist’s son accusing him of rape and murder.

“My 17-year-old daughter works as a housemaid at industrialist house, she has been murdered by 5 employees including industrialist’s son. The accused confessed that they strangled my daughter to death,” the victim’s father stated in the FIR, according to the report.

