House panels seek details on Trump communications with Russia's Putin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three U.S. House committees sent a letter to the White House and State Department on Monday asking for details on President Donald Trump's communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Government Oversight committees said in a statement they wrote to acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seeking documents and interviews on Trump's communications with Putin.

