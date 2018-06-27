Hotel in Russian World Cup host city Rostov-on-Don evacuated

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (Reuters) - Russian police evacuated a hotel in the World Cup host city of Rostov-on-Don late on Tuesday, according to hotel staff and Reuters witnesses.

The Topos Congress-Hotel is listed as an official World Cup hotel by soccer's world governing body FIFA, but no competing teams are staying there, according to a FIFA document.

A Reuters witness said they were told by police that the hotel had been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

At least one fire truck was outside the hotel, the witness said, and police were seen questioning staff and guests on the street.

Russia, increasingly isolated on the world stage, is keen to use the World Cup to project an image of stability and strength in the country. Authorities have vowed to host a safe event and any security incidents involving fans could jeopardise Russia's efforts.

The southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don has so far hosted four matches in the World Cup, including Croatia's 2-1 win over Iceland earlier on Tuesday. The next scheduled match at the venue is on July 2.

(Reporting by Juelien Pretot, Polina Ivanova and Polina Devitt; Writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by G Crosse)

