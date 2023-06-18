Horror in Russian Torture Camps: Ukrainian POWs subjected to gruesome castration by drunk soldiers

Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) have reportedly provided harrowing accounts of their ordeals in Russian torture camps, revealing that they were subjected to castration by intoxicated Russian soldiers using pocket knives.

Two soldiers, aged 25 and 28, shared their experiences after spending one and three months respectively in the custody of Vladimir Putin’s troops. Both individuals were eventually released as part of a prisoner exchange and returned to Ukraine.

However, their psychological state prompted psychologist Anzhelika Yatsenko, 41, to suspect that they had been subjected to torture. One of the soldiers admitted to attempting suicide.

The prisoners reported being unable to recall the events that transpired during the initial month of their imprisonment, describing the experience as worse than hell.

According to their testimonies published in The Sunday Times, the Ukrainian soldiers endured regular beatings before being castrated by intoxicated Russian soldiers wielding pocket knives.

The amount of bloodshed was so extensive that they are uncertain how they managed to survive. Allegedly, the Russian soldiers justified this heinous act as a means of preventing them from fathering children. The older of the two soldiers has since resumed his duties in the Ukrainian army.

Psychologist Anzhelika Yatsenko, deeply affected by the soldiers’ stories, confessed to shedding tears in the bathroom, labeling their experiences as the most horrifying she has ever encountered.

UN experts have previously expressed concerns about the use of torture techniques such as electric shocks, hoodings, and mock executions on Ukrainian soldiers. These methods have resulted in severe physical injuries, including damage to internal organs, bone fractures, strokes, and lasting psychological trauma.

In response to Russia’s actions, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has issued a warning, stating that the alliance would strengthen defenses in member states if their security were to be threatened. Stoltenberg reaffirmed NATO’s commitment to solidarity among its 31 member countries and emphasized the principle of collective defense.

His remarks were made following a summit of the “Bucharest Nine” nations, consisting of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. The Bucharest Nine was formed in 2015 in response to Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine and includes nations that were formerly part of the Soviet Union or the Warsaw Pact.

