Horoscope today, 24 December: Check what's in store for you this Friday

Horoscope Today News, 24 December: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

The daily horoscope for you is here! Under Friday's skies, many zodiac signs will have a hectic day at work, but that should not stop them from reaching their goal. As the weekend approaches, try to spend as much time as possible with your spouse.

Those in career planning and education are advised to go ahead with their plans as the time is right.

Aries (21 March to 19 April):

Under Friday’s skies, your mind can become disturbed due to domestic discord. Try to remain calm and patient with things, even if nothing goes your way. Not just that, there may be some trouble regarding money related matters, so be alert and use your money wisely. Those who are studying will be little worried about their career, while those into technical education will perform well in their academic growth. Be careful while shopping online, as you might fall prey to fraud.

Taurus (20 April - 20 May):

People with this zodiac sign are going to face a bit of a chaotic routine as the days ahead will make them workaholics. While your hard work may be ignored by your superiors, but that should not stop you from reaching your goal. No matter what comes your way today, maintain sweetness in your speech and don’t use harsh words as it can have a bad effect on your life. Most importantly, don’t pay too much attention to rumours.

Gemini (21 May- 20 June):

Today, you will do all the work in a proper manner, as your day will go ahead in well planned. This will increase your confidence, while people working with you will trust you even more today. Additionally, in the workplace, you may have to do several things that will be new for you. If you are going on a trip, be careful as the weather and pandemic is not that favourable to you.

Cancer (21 June 21- 22 July):

Under Friday’s skies, those into business plans and projects may get affected due to lack of funds. So, be careful in deciding and planning things for the future. Moreover, there may be some arguments with family members but that should not spoil your relationships with them. Due to the prevailing weather conditions, people are more likely to have health problems such as cold and phlegm in the throat. Opponents in your life will try to harm you, so be careful and alert.

Leo (23 July-22 August):

Leos are advised not to hesitate while seeking guidance from well-wishers and friends. Be it professional or personal, you will work with great dedication in every field. Those into trading will have a normal day, but should try to make the most of it. No matter what situation, avoid reacting angrily to it as it will impact relations. Also, the money lent earlier will be returned today.

Virgo (23 August-22 September):

People with this zodiac sign may suffer in business due to their stubborn behaviour. So be mindful of your attitude and keep calm when necessary. Also, try to maintain good behaviour towards your family members as everyone plays an important role in your life. Due to extreme cold, many may face health related issues. Those suffering from blood pressure should be even more careful today.

Libra (23 September-22 October):

Under Friday’s skies, the work that had been stopped due to lack of funds will be resumed. Try to spend as much time with your spouse, as it will increase the love in the relationship. As you will have too much work to handle today, try not to leave your work to others. This will make you lazy and dependable on others. Furthermore, it is the right day to plan a project with friends, it will make you grow.

Scorpio (23 October-21 November):

Your social circle will increase as new friends will enter your life by the end of the year. In the workplace, seniors will guide and help you in all work related matters. Today, you might spend money on home repairs, so be careful on the expenses. Those who are giving a job interview, are sure to get success today.

Sagittarius (22 November-21 December):

People with this zodiac sign will be upset with the behaviour of children as they will disappoint you in small things. You will also have to face mental problems today, so be kind and calm, things will fall into place. Those into online business, should be alert as losses can happen in the coming days. One advice for the day, don’t have blind faith in your coworkers; do the work all by yourself. It will make you more confident. With work pressure and gossip, you will be plagued by negative thoughts.

Capricorn (22 December- 19 January):

In the coming days, Capricorns might get some negative news so be careful and keep a check on the family's health. Try not to work beyond your capacity, as it will hamper your health a lot. Those who don't have time for family, try to spend and maintain good relations with siblings. Under Friday’s skies, time can be wasted in unnecessary activities. Tip of the day- stay away from bad company.

Aquarius (20 January- 18 February):

People of this sign can plan a romantic dinner with their spouse as the planets are well aligned. Those into business dealings will find immense growth and increase in relations. Try to maintain your positivity as much as possible; as it will increase your reputation in the workplace. Also, the routine for the day will be very disciplined. Under Friday’s skies, money will be spent in charity work.

Pisces (19 February to 20 March):

Pisces are advised not to express their shortcomings to others, as some can take advantage of it. Many will also think that you're selfish. No matter what situation, don’t get angry with your spouse, try to listen and give them attention if need be. It will be good if you take more interest in religious activities as it will bring you peace and relaxation in your mind.