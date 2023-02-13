Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, has been in the limelight on Twitter since he became the owner and CEO of the social media company in October 2022. From groundbreaking announcements to bizarre replies, his tweets keep garnering attention time and again. Doing justice to his reputation, Musk has been garnering traction across the microblogging site following his response to a user asking if the 51-year-old billionaire is an alien.

The Twitter user named DogeDesigner further referred to Tesla-invented Optimus bots and termed them as “alien.” The electric car manufacturer developed the humanoid robot Optimus and unveiled one of its prototypes during the company’s AI Day in September 2022. While demonstrating its capability, Musk claimed that Optimus will be mass-produced and less expensive to buy than a car.

What if @elonmusk is an alien & Optimus bots are the alien invasion? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SnrxwKwMUU — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 12, 2023

The said man who is a graphic designer by profession dropped a photo of Musk with the humanoid robot on Monday. His sarcastic caption of the post read, “What if Elon Musk is an alien and Optimus bots are the alien invasion?” The tweet caught the attention of Musk himself as he shelled out a smart reply.

Hopefully, one day we will be the aliens visiting other worlds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

Retweeting the question, the Tesla chief answered, “Hopefully, one day we will be the aliens visiting other worlds.” Since being dropped on the internet, Musk’s reply has become a buzzing topic among users. It has accumulated more than 52,000 likes so far on the platform.

A person joked in the comment section, “I don’t wanna go.”

I don’t wanna go — V (@AgentSaffron) February 13, 2023

Another user revealed his futuristic imagination saying, “What if AI takes control of the earth, we achieve some sustainable life on Mars but we need to come back to earth at some point and we’re the aliens for the most advanced versions of Optimus?”

What if AI takes the control of the earth, we achieve some sustainable life on Mars but we need to come back to earth at some point and we’re the aliens for the most advanced versions of Optimus? — Kenny Cruzado (@kennymakescoffe) February 12, 2023

An individual quipped, “I am going to wear a green costume when I land on other planets just to mess with them.”

I am going to wear a green costume when I land on other planets just to mess with them lol — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 12, 2023

However, it was not the end of the topic. DogeDesigner seemed to be interested in keeping the conversation going. Taking Musk’s reply to his account, he posted another tweet where he mentioned SpaceX. Sharing a clip of the testing of SpaceX’s heavy-lift launch vehicle Starship, he wrote, “SpaceX will definitely make it possible.”

SpaceX will definitely make it possible. 💯 pic.twitter.com/OV1OsdjvyW — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 12, 2023

Space X is an American spacecraft manufacturing firm that Musk founded back in 2002. According to the billionaire, the company has been working with its ultimate goal to reduce the expense of space travel in an effort to enable the colonisation of Mars.



