Hong Kong's top court to hear appeal from government prosecutors on banned Tiananmen vigil

On Thursday, Hong Kong’s highest court decided to accept an appeal from government prosecutors against a famous activist for her participation in an unlawful Tiananmen Square vigil, overturning a lower court finding in her favour.

Chow Hang-tung was one of the organisers of an annual vigil remembering China’s violent Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The vigil has been prohibited since 2020 when Beijing enacted a national security law on Hong Kong in an attempt to quash opposition.

She was convicted last year of encouraging people to break the prohibition in 2021, but she gained a rare victory in December when the High Court decided in her favour, stating that police did not follow a process when prohibiting the vigil.

The Department of Justice renewed its efforts against Chow, asking Hong Kong’s top court to clarify whether a person accused of defying a government ban on a public gathering can challenge the legality of that ban in court.

The Court of Final Appeal ruled Thursday that the case raised a legal question of “great and general importance” and scheduled a hearing for 22 November.

The decision came days after the 34th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on Sunday.

Chow faces further prosecutions, including charges under the national security law that carry sentences of up to a decade in jail.

She was arrested on the morning of 4 June 2021, when her articles published on social media and in a newspaper called on residents to “light candles to seek justice for the dead”.

At the time, police said that the vigil was banned due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that thousands of officers would be on standby to halt any “unlawful assemblies”.

Hong Kong was once the only Chinese city that could commemorate the incident of 4 June 1989, when the government sent troops to crush demonstrations in Tiananmen Square calling for political change.

While the commemoration is forbidden in mainland China, tens of thousands would gather every year in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park to hold a candlelight vigil.

But public mourning for the victims of the Tiananmen crackdown has been driven underground since Hong Kong outlawed the vigil in 2020.

On Sunday, the area around Victoria Park saw heavy police presence, with officers searching people and briefly detaining some who carried flowers or held a candle — which were taken as signs of mourning.

