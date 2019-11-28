Hong Kong university official says no protesters found on campus

HONG KONG (Reuters) - An official at Hong Kong's Polytechnic University said on Wednesday they had not found any protesters left on campus, signalling the end of a siege that saw anti-government demonstrators barricade themselves on the college grounds.

"We have tried our best to handle this matter. We have already done what we could do. We hope we can re-open the school soon to start our renovation work and reduce the impact on our students and our research projects," said Polytechnic University Executive Vice President Dr Miranda Lou.

(Reporting By Jessie Pang, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree, Editing by Kim Coghill)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.