Hong Kong slashes directly elected seats in local polls, further reducing democracy

Hong Kong’s legislature overwhelmingly agreed on Thursday to alter district level elections by dramatically cutting directly elected seats, removing some of the city’s few remaining democratic freedoms, according to opponents.

Only 88 members will be directly chosen by the people under the amendment plan, down from 452 seats in a resounding win for the democratic camp in 2019. The total number of seats would be decreased from 479 to 470.

The measure will further suffocate Hong Kong’s surviving democratic opposition, following the detention of former MPs and district councillors and the disbandment of many democratic political parties, notably the Civic Party, under a China-imposed national security statute.

Following months of anti-government protests in 2019, China imposed a national security law in 2020 to criminalise what it considers subversion, secessionism, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces with penalties of up to life imprisonment.

Lemon Wong, the vice chairperson of Tuen Mun District Council and one of the few remaining democrats told Reuters that the changes meant “the pro-democracy camp are obviously gone in the election”.

“I will try my best to enjoy the remaining six months of my career as a councillor, because it would be difficult to have a next time,” Wong said.

Candidates who want to run in the election will need to pass a national security background check and secure at least three nominations from several committees, effectively barring most opposition democracy advocates from running.

Although district councils are mainly focused on community-level issues, such as street hygiene and bus stops, Beijing and Hong Kong authorities say they want to ensure only “patriots” can run in the upcoming district council election.

The city leader, John Lee, said in May that they “must plug all the loopholes in the system to prevent the District Councils from becoming a platform for black riots, Hong Kong independence and mutual destruction”.

For the remaining seats not contested, 40 per cent would be appointed by the city leader and 27 ex-officio seats would remain. Another 40 per cent would be elected within committees in each district encompassing issues such as crime and fire safety, with such committee members chosen by a senior Hong Kong government official.

China had promised universal suffrage as an ultimate goal for Hong Kong in its mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

Pro-democracy politicians won 388 out of 452 district council seats during the last district council election in 2019, taking almost ninety per cent of the seats and humiliating the pro-Beijing camp.

