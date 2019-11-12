Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas at university campus amid unrest

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas at City University campus in Kowloon Tong on Tuesday, a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in some of the most dramatic unrest to rock the Chinese-ruled city in more than five months.

Some railway services were suspended and roads closed across the Asian financial hub, which has been plunged into its biggest political crisis in decades.

Universities and schools also cancelled classes.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

