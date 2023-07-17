Hong Kong residents take to staring hard at smokers to make city tobacco-free

To rid their city of hazardous smoke and make it pollution-free, the Hong Kong government as well as residents have recently come up with a unique plan to discourage smokers.

The territory’s Health Minister said that people should stare at smokers disapprovingly in a bid to create a tobacco-free city. “Cigarettes can harm the health of all of us,” Professor Lo Chung-mau told a meeting of the Legislative Council’s health service panel.

“When the members of the public see people smoking in non-smoking areas, even if no law enforcement officers can show up immediately, we can stare at the smokers and make them feel really uncomfortable,” the minister elaborated.

He further advised Hong Kong citizens that when someone takes out a cigarette at a restaurant, everyone on the premises is allowed to stare at the person. “I do not believe that person would dare to hit back at everyone at the restaurant as they are simply staring,” he added.

Professor Lo said this kind of behaviour would help to create a “non-smoking culture.” He also warned that authorities will use surveillance footage provided by members of the public to crack down on smokers, in a bid to rid the city of poisonous smoke.

Hong Kong’s current smoking laws state that smoking inside restaurants, workplaces, and other public places is punishable with a fine of up to Rs 22,000.

Globally, Sweden, which has the lowest rate of smoking in the European Union, is close to declaring itself “smoke free.” Experts say, this can be attributed to decades of anti-smoking campaigns and legislation in that country.