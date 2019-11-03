Associate Partner

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up park protests

World Reuters Nov 03, 2019 02:10:30 IST

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police fired tear gas to break up anti-government protesters in Victoria Park, a traditional venue of vigils and demonstrations in the former British colony.

They fired a dozen rounds, scattering protesters towards the exits.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 02:10:30 IST

