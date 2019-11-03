Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up park protests

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police fired tear gas to break up anti-government protesters in Victoria Park, a traditional venue of vigils and demonstrations in the former British colony.
They fired a dozen rounds, scattering protesters towards the exits.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 02:10:30 IST