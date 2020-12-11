World

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under national security law

The Apple Daily tabloid founder was charged on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security

The Associated Press December 11, 2020 15:09:34 IST
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under national security law

File image of Jimmy Lai. AP

Hong Kong: Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the city's national security law, amid a widening crackdown on dissent, according to local media reports.

Lai, who founded the Apple Daily tabloid, was charged on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security, local broadcaster TVB reported Friday.

He is the most high-profile person to be charged under the law since it was implemented in June.

Police said in a statement that they arrested a 73-year-old man under the national security law, but did not name him.

Lai was arrested under the national security law in August.

He and two executives of Next Digital, the company that operates the Apple Daily newspaper, were later charged for fraud over accusations that they violated lease terms on office space the company. He was denied bail earlier this month.

Updated Date: December 11, 2020 15:09:34 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

China's bullying of Australia and weaponising of market access holds important lessons for democracies like India
World

China's bullying of Australia and weaponising of market access holds important lessons for democracies like India

China’s rhetoric has steadily become more acidic and it has stepped up its bullying as it sees economic measures failing to achieve what it seeks: reversal of Australia’s decisions that go against China’s interests.

Wu Chi-wai, chairman of Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy party says democracy fight needs rethink
World

Wu Chi-wai, chairman of Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy party says democracy fight needs rethink

Since the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests, pro-democracy activists have demanded greater democracy and accused China of going back on its promise to allow the people to vote freely for their leader

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow jailed for 2019 anti-govt rally
World

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow jailed for 2019 anti-govt rally

All three were found guilty of organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly near the police's headquarters at the start of the pro-democracy protests in June last year