Hong Kong court rules ban on face masks unconstitutional

World Reuters Nov 19, 2019

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's High Court ruled on Monday that a British colonial-era emergency law revived by the government to ban protesters wearing face masks was unconstitutional.

It said the law was "incompatible with the Basic Law", the mini-constitution under which Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 05:11:31 IST

