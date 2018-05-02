Honduras marches turn violent in anger over last year's election

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Labor Day marches in Honduras turned violent on Tuesday as anti-riot police used tear gas and water cannons to break up rock-hurling protesters venting their anger at what many decry as a fraudulent presidential election late last year.

Heated protests played out across at least three Honduran cities, including the capital, where one police officer was injured in the confrontation, according to Security Ministry spokesman Jair Meza.

Honduras, a poor, violent country that has long sent vulnerable migrants north to the United States, has been embroiled in a political crisis since the Nov. 26 election, which the opposition says was stolen by centre-right President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

Along the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday, some 140 Central American migrants, including many Hondurans, waited anxiously on the Mexican side following a second night in a makeshift camp, determined to remain until their asylum requests are processed.

The caravan of migrants set off more than a month ago from southern Mexico drawing international attention after President Donald Trump demanded such groups be denied entry to the United States and that stronger immigration laws be enacted.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)

