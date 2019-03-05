You are here:
HIV-positive man in London becomes second person in world to be AIDS free after stem cell transplant

World The Associated Press Mar 05, 2019 13:50:23 IST

Seattle: Researchers say a London man appears to be free of the AIDS virus after a stem cell transplant. It's the second such success including "Berlin patient" Timothy Ray Brown.

Representational image. PTI

Such transplants are dangerous and have failed in other patients. The new findings were published online on Monday by the journal Nature.

The London patient has not been identified. He was diagnosed with HIV in 2003. He developed cancer and agreed to a stem cell transplant to treat the cancer in 2016. His doctors found a donor with a gene mutation that confers natural resistance to HIV.

The transplant changed the London patient's immune system, giving him the donor's HIV resistance.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 13:50:23 IST

