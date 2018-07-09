He's back: 'Hitler' loses his cool after Nawaz Sharif announces his imminent return to Pakistan

Ever since Nawaz Sharif announced he would return to Pakistan ahead of the 25 July election, the internet has seen a flurry of memes and tweets.

Now, a video on Facebook showing the reaction of 'Adolf Hitler' to the news of the ousted prime minister's return has gone viral.

The video was posted on Facebook by Nadeem Farooq Paracha, an author and a columnist at Dawn with the caption: "He's back."

In the video, which spoofs the reactions of supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Hitler berates Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp for not trolling Sharif hard enough and letting him come back.

Hitler also adds that 'unlike the illiterate people of Pakistan', he and his team as 'social media scholars who know that a is for abu and b is for balla'.

"Khan will wipe out corruption in two days," he screams, adds he does not want Sharif to return and become a "bumbling, mumbling bald hero."

Hitler exhorts his supporters to do more to win the elections: Namely to sacrifice black goats and get botox. He demands that more Twitter handles be made, Nawaz supporters be trolled harder and they be labelled "corrupt lifafas, British, American and Norwegian agents."

In the end, Hitler finishes with "Zalima, coke pila de" (a pun on the song Zalima, sada paisa luta de by PTI on the leaked Panama Papers).

According to KnowYourMeme.com, Downfall, also known as "Hitler Finds Out…" or "Hitler Reacts To…" is a series of parody-subtitled videos based on a pinnacle scene from Der Untergang (2004), a German World War II drama revisiting the last ten days of Adolf Hitler's life and eventual suicide in his Berlin underground bunker

An anti-graft court in Pakistan sentenced former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in jail and fine with £8 million in a corruption case involving the purchase of four luxury apartments in London's Avenfield House. Sharif's daughter Maryam on Saturday said she and her father would return to Pakistan before the expiry of the ten-day deadline given by an anti-graft court to file an appeal against their sentence in a corruption case.