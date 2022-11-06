Today is 6 November 2022. The date may sound quite usual and normal just like any other date, but not many know that this very day has several historic events to its name. Starting from the Cuban exiles’ airlift to the incident at the Kelly Barnes Dam and also the election of Abraham Lincoln as the President of the United States, the list of eventful incidents that occurred on this day is long. Read further to know in detail about these happenings.

1860 – Abraham Lincoln was elected as US President

On this date, thousands of Americans were in a celebratory mood after Abraham Lincoln was elected as the President of the United States. His ascendance also to the secession of the southern states, and ultimately the American Civil War.

1965 – Cuban exiles’ airlift started

On this date back in 1965, Cuba and the United States formally agreed to start an airlift for all the Cubans who want to go to the United States. Notably, the move also signified the onset of the Freedom Flights programs which enabled around 2,50,000 Cubans to come to the US by 1971.

1977 – Kelly Barnes Dam incident

On this day back in 1977, the Kelly Barnes dam, a small embankment dam located just above the Toccoa Falls Bible College in Georgia failed, resulting in a release of water that killed around 39 people. The incident took place shortly after midnight due to certain irregularities and defects in the dam.

1999 – Australian voters voted for the monarchy

It was on this day in the history of Australia that the largely pro-republican country had voted decisively in favour of retaining the British monarch as the head of state for the future. According to the referendum, around 55 percent of the population had voted to retain Queen Elizabeth II instead of allowing a republic.

2005 – F3 tornado

The F3 tornado forming in Indiana’s Evansville was among the nine destructive tornadoes that struck the Mississippi Valley and Midwest between 5 and 6 November 2005. Forming early in the morning of 6 November 2005, the tornado was the deadliest and most destructive November tornado in Indiana’s history.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.