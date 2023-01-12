Hindu religious scriptures are ‘porn text’, says Bangladesh Opposition leader backed by Jamat-e-Islami

Dhaka: A leader from Bangladesh’s opposition party, which is backed by extremist group Jamat-e-Islami, has made derogatory remarks against the minority Hindu community saying that their religious scriptures are “porn texts”.

Tariq Rahman, the joint convenor of Bangladesh’s Gono Odhikar Parishad said in a Facebook live, “Scriptures of the Hindu religion do not offer any moral teaching — all the religious scriptures are porn scripts.”

Rahman is also a close aide of Nurul Haque Nur, the political leader who has been on the forefront of the opposition party that is trying to oust the Sheikh Hasina government in elections next year.

The video has been widely shared across social media with many relating it to a call for “wiping out” Hindus by Jamaat leaders, according to a report by India Today.

Of late, opposition parties supported by hardliners which mostly consists of youths of Bangladesh have been launching a string of attacks against the minority Hindu community and running a smear campaign against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her secular stance and friendship with India.

Nur calls journalists ‘slaves’

In the same Facebook live, which was recorded in Saudi Arabia, Nur also criticised free press, calling journalists “slaves”.

He further warned journalists not to raise questions over his ‘mission’.

“Yes, I have indulged in a conspiracy with foreign intelligence agencies, including Mossad .In my bid to unseat the government, I held a meeting with Mendi N Safadi, a Mossad agent, to hatch a conspiracy to unseat this government,” Nur said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.