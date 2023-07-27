Higher interest rates depress UK commercial real estate, finds survey

According to a study released on Thursday, two-thirds of property surveyors believe the UK’s commercial real estate market is in decline, as increased Bank of England interest rates have resulted in the tightest lending conditions since at least 2014.

According to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), 68 per cent of members believe the entire market is in decline, despite the fact that some sectors, such as industrial property, student housing, and premier office space, are performing well.

The Bank of England hiked interest rates to 5 per cent last month to combat the highest inflation in any major advanced economy, and analysts surveyed by Reuters this week forecast another quarter-point rise next week and a top of 5.75 percent this year.

“This has, almost inevitably, impacted sentiment within the commercial property market, as higher borrowing costs weigh on investor demand and place renewed pressure on capital values,” RICS economist Tarrant Parsons said.

Financing conditions were judged to be the toughest since RICS first asked about them in late 2014.

BoE rates are the highest since 2008, and policymakers are weighing up how much further they will need to rise to return inflation to its 2 per cent target from 7.9 per cent in June.

The impact on many households has been limited or delayed, as fewer people have mortgages than during the last rate-tightening cycle before the 2008 financial crisis, and a smaller share of mortgages have floating interest rates.

However, business surveys have shown higher rates have had a marked impact on house-building and some other business sectors.

RICS said demand for office and retail space fell over the last three months, especially for older, less energy-efficient buildings, while industrial demand rose.

Two BoE policymakers opposed the BoE’s last rate rise in June, saying the central bank had probably already raised rates higher than needed to return inflation to target.