'Hero of Russia' shoots self
According to reports, the hero of Russia was among the organisers of the Ilovaisky Cauldron in August-September 2014, when armed forces of Russia fought against the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk region
Moscow: Dmitry Lissitzky, the commander of the 1st battalion of the 247th airborne assault regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, died by suicide using a hunting rifle in his apartment in Stavropol, and was not “liquidated” in the “special operation” zone, according to Ukrainian media and military bloggers.
The news regarding Lissitzky’s demise was reported on March 26 by Yegor Gouzenko, a military blogger who served under Lissitzky.
On Monday, a Telegram channel “The Bloody Lady” claimed that Lissitzky actually died by suicide using a hunting rifle in his apartment in Stavropol.
His colleagues have said that Lissitzky recently was depressed and talked about suicide, presumably “because of a complaint about his misconduct against personnel,” reports said.
He was a part of most of the military operations launched by Russia, including in battles in Abkhazia, Dagestan, Chechnya. Also, he fought in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2000-2001 as part of the UN peacekeeping mission.
