Here's why 40% of Japanese women may never become mother

Up to 42 per cent of Japanese women born in 2005 might not become mothers in their lifetime, posing a significant challenge to Japan’s social security program.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research in Japan has projected this figure under different scenarios for the mentioned cohort. In a conservative scenario, 42 per cent of these women might remain childless. The estimate drops to 33.4 per cent under a moderate scenario and to 24.6 per cent in the most optimistic scenario, reported Nikkei Asia.

Men, on the other hand, face an even higher likelihood of not having children, with as many as half of 18-year-old males predicted to remain childless.

Similar trends are emerging in developed economies such as the United States and Europe, where a growing proportion of individuals are choosing not to have children, often driven by a shift in priorities toward personal fulfillment over parenthood.

While the trend of foregoing parenthood has slightly slowed in some Western countries due to improved work-life balance measures, Japan has also been attempting to support prospective parents through initiatives like work-style reforms.

However, economic uncertainties and a decline in interest in marriage and parenthood, coupled with a surge in the acceptance of lifelong singlehood, have hampered these efforts among the younger population.

Japan’s situation is exacerbated by its aging population, as it faces the prospect of a larger proportion of older adults without offspring compared to other countries like China and South Korea, which have also seen declining birth rates..

