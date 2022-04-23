Here's a look at some of William Shakespeare's quotes on his birth and death anniversary

In 1616, Shakespeare passed away at the age of 52. He continues to be one of the most influential authors and playwrights of all time.

The birth, and death, the anniversary of English playwright William Shakespeare falls on 23 April. A poet, playwright and actor, Shakespeare is regarded as the greatest writer in the English language by many.

Also known as the Bard of Avon, many consider Shakespeare to be England's national poet. Even though he passed away 400 years ago, Bard's works continue to be widely discussed and esteemed all over the world. Shakespeare's works includes 154 sonnets, 37 plays, and two long narrative poems.

The Bard produced most of his works between 1598 and 1613. Some of his notable works include Julius Caesar, Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet, Macbeth, and King Lear. Shakespeare's contribution to literature can be judged by the fact that his works remain inspirational to date. Many of his plays have been adapted to films in various languages including Hindi, Japanese, Malayalam and English.

In 1616, Shakespeare passed away at the age of 52. He continues to be one of the most influential authors and playwrights of all time. His works remain popular for their timelessness and the way they bring out human emotions.

Both Shakespeare's work, and his personal life, have also inspired many novelists. Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell, which won The Women's Prize for Fiction in 2020, was based on the life of Hamnet, Shakespeare's son.

On the occasion of Shakespeare's birth anniversary, here are some of the quotes by the Bard:

1. 'There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so'

2. 'It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves'.

3. 'We know what we are, but not what we may be'.

4. 'The course of true love never did run smooth'.

5. 'Nothing can come of nothing'.

6. 'No legacy is so rich as honesty.'

7. 'One touch of nature makes the whole world kin.'

8. 'Our doubts are traitors and make us lose the good we oft might win by fearing to attempt.'

9. 'All that glitters is not gold'.

10. 'To be, or not to be, that is the question'.