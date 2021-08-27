World

‘Hell on Earth’: What newspapers across the world said on Kabul blasts

Scenes of weeping relatives and the injured were splashed across the front pages as the deadly attack dominated the news.

FP Staff August 27, 2021 16:58:26 IST
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. AP

The atrocity in Afghanistan dominated the front pages of newspapers across the world.

On Thursday, two suicide bombers, from the Islamic State group, detonated bombs outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, killing at least 72 Afghans and 13 United States troops. The Taliban claimed that 28 of its fighters also died in the attack.

In the United States, newspapers across the country led with the story on their front page. The Wall Street Journal carried the headline 'Blasts kill at least 13 US troops' with an image of two women left bloodied and bewildered by the attack. This image taken by Wakil Khosar for Agence France-Presse is the main picture for most newspapers including UK's The Guardian and The Telegraph.

The Washington Post too led with the Kabul blast, with the image of the wounded lying in hospital, with the headline 'Kabul airport blasts kill 13 US troops, dozens of Afghans'.

In India, The Indian Express said "12 US troops among those killed in blast at Kabul airport; Taliban witness, Isis-K suspect”, while the Hindustan Times has “Terror in heart of Kabul, explosions rock airport”.

The UK's Mirror had the headline “Barbaric” laid across the same picture as it reports on the “race against time” to evacuate people still stuck in Kabul and says that British troops are braced for more Isis attacks.

The Sun’s front page headline is “Hell on Earth” along with what it says is a picture of children showing British passports at the site of the bombing hours before it took place.

The Express has “12 US troops killed in Kabul carnage”.

Similarly, in Spain El Mundo’s headline says “Jihadism imposes its victory with a bloodbath on the US”, while El País says “Massacre in the evacuation of Kabul”.

In Pakistan too, the Dawn carried the story on its front page with the headline '12 US troops, 60 others die in blasts at Kabul airport'.

The front page of Pakistan's Dawn newspaper.

Updated Date: August 27, 2021 17:37:42 IST

