Helicopter with six, including five foreign nationals, onboard goes missing in Nepal

A helicopter with six people, including five foreign nationals, on board went missing in Nepal on Tuesday morning.

The chopper with the call sign 9NMV was en route Kathmandu from Sukri in Solukhumbu. It got off the radar at 10:12 am (Local Time).

“The chopper got disconnected with the control tower around 10 on Tuesday morning,” Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul.

Manang Air helicopter 9N-AMV (AS 50) which departed from Surke (Solukhumbu) to Kathmandu at 10:05 local time is out of contact.

Total persons on board: 6

(5 passengers + 1 captain).

Altitude Air helicopter departed from Kathmandu for search and rescue. — Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (@hello_CAANepal) July 11, 2023

The Manang Air helicopter went contactless 15 minutes into the flight, a report by The Kathmandu Post said.

More details are awaited.