The chopper with the call sign 9NMV was en route Kathmandu from Solukhumbu. It got off the radar at 10:12 am (Local Time)

Umang Sharma Last Updated:July 11, 2023 11:59:24 IST
Helicopter with six, including five foreign nationals, onboard goes missing in Nepal

Representational Image: Source: Manang Air

A helicopter with six people, including five foreign nationals, on board went missing in Nepal on Tuesday morning.

The chopper with the call sign 9NMV was en route Kathmandu from Sukri in Solukhumbu. It got off the radar at 10:12 am (Local Time).

“The chopper got disconnected with the control tower around 10 on Tuesday morning,” Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul.

The Manang Air helicopter went contactless 15 minutes into the flight, a report by The Kathmandu Post said.

More details are awaited.

Published on: July 11, 2023 11:57:36 IST

