Height of Perversion: Man drugs wife for several nights, invites 51 men to rape her

In what can only be described as a shocking case of marital abuse, a French man drugged his unsuspecting wife every night at their house in Provence and invited at least 51 men to rape her.

The man, Dominique P, allegedly contacted the other men on an internet forum called “à son insu” (“without him/her knowing”) where members discuss performing sexual acts on their non-consensual partners, who would often be drugged.

How did he drug his wife?

Dominique P is a pensioner married to his wife Francoise (not her real name) for more than 50 years. The couple shares three adult children. Dominique allegedly mixed anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam into his wife’s evening meal before his ‘guests’ arrived at their home in Mazan, near Carpentras.

The guests were members of the forum on the French web chat site, whose exchanges get erased after a few hours and has been linked to criminal investigations liked with pedophilia as well as anti-Semitic content.

Sexual acts filmed

There was a strict no tobacco and perfume policy inside the house for the invited men, so that strong smells do not awaken the unsuspecting wife.

Men had to wash their hands in the kitchen hot water to avoid sudden change of temperatures and undress in the kitchen to avoid leaving clothes in the bedroom. They had to park near a school and walk in the dark to avoid raising the suspicion of neighbours.

The 51 men, who have been charged with rape ranged from ages 26 to 73 and came from all walks of life including fireman, lorry driver, IT worker, prison guard and even a journalist.

Archived the sexual acts

Dominique not only allowed the men to rape his wife, but meticulously filmed and archived the sexual acts, keeping the footage in a file called ‘Abuses’ on a USB that was discovered by the police.

The alleged rapes took place between 2011 and 2020 and most perpetrators returned multiple times.

Dominique claimed that the men who came to his house never gave up going through with their sexual acts on his wife even though they saw her state.

As per The Telegraph, Le Monde cited Avignon prosecutors as saying, “He never used violence or threats against anyone so that rapes would be committed. Each individual was in possession of his free will to stop these acts and leave.”

A kind & caring husband

Police initially came upon the footage of the abuse while investigating Dominique filming women in the changing rooms of a local supermarket via a hidden camera in 2020. When local police asked his wife to talk about her husband, she described him as a great guy who was kind and caring. However, she did say he had tried to get her to agree to partner-swapping but she refused as “she didn’t like to be touched without having feelings (for someone)”.

When she was informed of the secret tapes, she broke down, and piecing together the past she revealed she had flashbacks and the drugging could explain her fatigues and absent-mindedness.

She even had unexplained gynaecological problems and subsequent medical examinations found she had been infected with four sexually transmitted diseases.

92 cases of rape

Police have identified 92 cases of rape of Francoise by 83 men but have to date only identified 51. A trial, as per reports, is expected to take place next year.

