You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Heavy July rains lash Pakistan, killing 161 and leaving 137 injured; officials expect precipitation to subside on Monday

World Asian News International Aug 12, 2019 08:46:12 IST

Islamabad: Heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan have killed at least 161 people while 137 people sustained injuries in the country last month alone, according to the country's National Disaster Management Authority.

Heavy July rains lash Pakistan, killing 161 and leaving 137 injured; officials expect precipitation to subside on Monday

Two men attempt to traverse the floodwaters in Karachi, Pakistan. Reuters

The authority's media official, Saqib Mumtaz, told Xinhua that the rains are expected to subside in Karachi on Monday.

Majority of the deceased lost their lives after being electrocuted or due to roof collapse. Water inundated low-lying areas, leaving several stranded inside their homes. Road and railway traffic have also been disrupted, as per reports in local media.

Makeshift tents have been arranged to house people who were displaced due to the heavy rains, according to Sindh's chief minister Murad Ali Shah.

The army and paramilitary troops have stepped in to help in rescue efforts in a few parts in Sindh.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 08:46:12 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores