Heartbreaking! Ukrainian mother writes family contact information on her daughter’s body

Ever since the Russia Invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February, the situation for Ukrainians has worsened despite their determination and strength to protect their nation. Millions of Ukrainians have already fled the war-torn country, travelling long distances to save their lives. In the midst of this pandemonium, it was increasingly crucial for parents to ensure the protection of their children.

In this regard, an emotional Instagram post shared by an artist based in Ukraine, Sasha Makoviy, described how on the first day of the war, she scribbled her family's contact information on the back of her child Vera. In Makoviy's post, a picture of Vera's back is clearly visible, which is scribbled with phone numbers, Vera's full name, and date of birth.

Have a look:

In the caption of her post, Makoviy narrated that she did so in the hope that if she died during the war and only Vera survived, someone would be able to connect Vera with her other surviving family members. The Ukrainian woman went on to say that their lives were idyllic before the war began, and that scrolling through her photo gallery upsets her. She also posted a photo of a handwritten contact card with Vera's name, and her parents' and relatives' contact information on it.

As soon as the post went viral, Instagram users flooded the comments section with words of comfort and compassion. Understanding a mother's feelings, one of the users made a comforting remark, "I’d like to hug you as a mother. As a woman. As a human who is dreaming about safe sky and soil for your country." Another person said how heartbreaking it was to read Makoviy's post, adding, "I'm devastated..." Several other Ukrainian parents disclosed in their comments that they all had done something similar.

According to Makoviy's caption, it is a relief to know that she and her family are now in a safe place.