Hearing delayed in Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's New York court case

World Reuters May 24, 2018 00:07:19 IST

By Brendan Pierson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York federal judge has postponed to next week a hearing in the case brought by President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen to limit prosecutors' review of documents seized from his home and office.

The hearing, which had been scheduled to take place Thursday, is expected to address the ongoing review of the seized documents by a court-appointed official called a special master, as well as a motion by adult film star Stormy Daniels to intervene in the case. U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood rescheduled the hearing for May 30 in an order late Tuesday evening.

The special master, former federal judge Barbara Jones, is tasked with reviewing whether the seized documents are protected by attorney-client privilege before turning documents that are not protected over to prosecutors, who are investigating Cohen for possible crimes related to his business dealings.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has sought to intervene in the case, saying some of the seized materials could relate to her. Daniels has said Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she had with Trump, which Trump has denied.

Cohen has not formally opposed Daniels' intervention, but has asked Wood to bar her attorney, Michael Avenatti, from representing her in the case, claiming he violated court rules by making false statements about Cohen in media appearances.

Wood has ordered prosecutors, Cohen and Daniels to submit a joint agenda for the hearing by Friday.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 00:07 AM

