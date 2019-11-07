Head of U.N. Palestinian refugee agency has resigned - U.N. spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The head of the U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees has resigned, effective immediately, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) had announced earlier on Wednesday that Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl had been replaced until a review of "management-related matters" at the agency was completed.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York that Krahenbuhl then informed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he was resigning, effective immediately.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.