Head of Saudi entertainment authority dismissed - royal decree

DUBAI (Reuters) - The chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Ahmed al-Khatib was dismissed from his role by royal decree on Monday night, Saudi state-owned Al Ekhbariya TV said.

Khatib was appointed the head of the authority in 2016. The body is in charge of various entertainment events in the kingdom.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo and Sarah Dadoush in Riyadh; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.