You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Head of Revolutionary Guards says Iranian president will never meet Trump: Fars

World Reuters Aug 01, 2018 01:06:51 IST

Head of Revolutionary Guards says Iranian president will never meet Trump: Fars

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's tentative offer of talks with Tehran, saying the Islamic Republic was not North Korea.

Trump said on Monday he would be willing to meet Iran's leader without preconditions to discuss how to improve ties after he pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"Mr Trump! Iran is not North Korea to accept your offer for a meeting," Guards commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari was quoted as saying by Fars News agency. "Even U.S. presidents after you will not see that day."

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 01:06 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores