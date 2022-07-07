World

'Johnson does not like us, we don't either': Russia hopes 'more professional people' will lead UK

'We would like to hope that some day in Great Britain more professional people who can make decisions through dialogue will come to power,' Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Agence France-Presse July 07, 2022 16:28:11 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov moderates Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference at the Manezh exhibition hall in central Moscow on 23 December, 2021. AFP File

Moscow: The Kremlin said Thursday it hoped that "more professional people" would come to power in Britain after the BBC reported Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative party leader.

"We would like to hope that some day in Great Britain more professional people who can make decisions through dialogue will come to power," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"But at the moment there is little hope for that."

Relations between Moscow and London have been bad for years and virtually collapsed since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

Johnson's government has sanctioned dozens of wealthy, Kremlin-connected Russians and says their money is no longer welcome in Britain.

"He really does not like us. And we (do not like) him either," Peskov said of Johnson.

The UK leader has been one of Ukraine's strongest supporters as it battles Russia, visiting Kyiv twice since the conflict began and forming a personal relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Updated Date: July 07, 2022 16:30:14 IST

