Hawaii Wildfires: When everything turned to ashes, THIS red-roofed house survived

The destructive wildfires that swept through Maui, Hawaii, caused widespread devastation, leaving nearly all properties in ruins.

Amidst this scene of apocalyptic destruction, a remarkable sight emerged, where a two-story house with white walls and a red roof stood untouched. Images of this house went viral.

The owner of the house, Dora Atwater Millikin, told the Los Angeles Times, “It’s a 100% wood house so it’s not like we fireproofed it or anything.”

Millikin and her husband, Dudley, had recently renovated the 100-year-old house, which they had owned for three years. Their primary goal was to honour the historical significance of the building.

One crucial decision proved instrumental in sparing the house from the fire’s wrath. The couple had replaced the original asphalt roof with a robust heavy-gauge metal one. This choice made all the difference.

Millikin told LA Times, “During the fire, there were pieces of wood – 6, 12 inches long – that were on fire and just almost floating through the air with the wind and everything.”

She added, “They would hit people’s roofs, and if it was an asphalt roof, it would catch on fire. And otherwise, they would fall off the roof and then ignite the foliage around the house.”

Furthermore, the strategic location of the red-roofed house, positioned not too close to neighboring properties, but sharing borders with the ocean, a road, and an empty lot, played a pivotal role in its resilience.

Millikin and her husband intend to return to Maui soon. They plan to extend their generosity to neighbours who lost their homes, offering their place as a refuge for those in need.

With inputs from agencies