Hasiba Noori, Afghan singer seeking refuge in Pakistan, killed in gunmen attack

Afghan singer Hasiba Noori, seeking refuge in Pakistan, was killed in an attack by unknown gunmen.

According to local media reports, the incident took place on Sunday, while the motive behind the attack is yet to be determined.

Authorities in Pakistan noted that police have launched a thorough investigation into the tragic event.

“The policy against Afghan women’s work, education, and independence, designed in Islamabad to be implemented on both sides of the Durand Line, makes Afghan artists, educated, and professional women not only deprived of work and education, but mysteriously be killed. Hasiba Noori was one of the Afghan artists who fled from Afghanistan under the rule of the Taliban for her safety to Peshawar under the rule of Pakistan’s ISI and was mysteriously killed,” activist Zarifa Ghafari tweeted.

She added, “While condemning the criminal policy on women’s rights in Pakistan and Afghanistan, we ask the international community to change its policy in these areas and stop turning a blind eye to the rights of Afghan women.”