Professor AI: Harvard is planning to deploy ChatGPT-like bot as instructor in Computer Science

After taking away jobs in the IT industry, journalism and content creation, the rise of artificial intelligence is now posing a threat to the teaching profession, particularly in the field of coding.

Harvard University is at the forefront of incorporating AI into its coding program, as it plans to introduce an AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT as an instructor in its renowned Computer Science 50 course.

Making an AI-based instructor

The human instructors of the programme propose developing the AI teacher using OpenAI’s advanced GPT 3.5 or GPT 4 models, showcasing Harvard’s dedication to utilizing cutting-edge AI technology for educational purposes. The program is set to commence in September, and enrolled students will be encouraged to utilize this AI tool.

According to CS50 professor David Malan, the aim is to achieve a teacher-to-student ratio of 1:1 in CS50 by leveraging AI. The AI chatbot will provide students with software-based tools that can support their learning around the clock, accommodating their individual preferences and pace.

This personalised support has been challenging to deliver on a large scale through platforms like edX and OpenCourseWare, making these features beneficial for both on-campus and remote students.

AI’s rising popularity

The introduction of the AI chatbot instructor aligns with the current surge in popularity of AI tools. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, launched in November 2022, has quickly become the fastest-growing app ever, attracting a staggering 100 million active users within just two months. Users are drawn to its versatile functionality, which includes generating code, composing poetry, and writing essays.

However, concerns regarding the accuracy and potential “hallucinations” of AI persist, as acknowledged even by Google. The tech giant recently cautioned users that its AI-powered Bard may not always provide correct information.

AI has its pitfalls, but also limitless potential

Professor Malan acknowledges these limitations and stresses the importance of critical thinking for students when encountering AI-generated content. He emphasizes that students must exercise their own judgment when evaluating information.

Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about the future of these tools and highlights the value of feedback from both students and teachers in refining AI’s capabilities. Active participation from educators and students will contribute to the ongoing improvement of this technology.

