Harry and Meghan wrap up Morocco visit with tea ceremony hosted by king

By Ahmed Eljechtimi

RABAT (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan wrapped up a visit to Morocco with a tea ceremony on Monday afternoon hosted by King Mohammed VI at a Royal palace in Sale, near Rabat.

Harry handed the Moroccan monarch a letter from the queen before the tea ceremony during which Meghan, who is expecting her baby this spring, wore a flowing blue dress with frilled sleeves featuring a flattering crew neck and a fitted waistline.

Earlier in the day, the royal couple swapped their party gear for chinos and jeans on a visit to an equestrian centre and a cooking event.

The royal couple held hands and joked as they posed for photos with youngsters at the projects in Rabat and sampled some of the food - including Moroccan traditional pancakes and the famed bastila pies.

The evening before, Meghan, a former Hollywood actress, had wowed the crowds in an elegant gown at a reception hosted by the British ambassador.

On Monday morning, she stepped out in blue jeans, a Breton T-shirt and a khaki anorak, accompanied by Harry in chinos, open shirt and a puffa jacket.

They toured The Royal Moroccan Equestrian Club Dar Essalam, next to the royal palace in Rabat, where they learnt about a programme helping children with autism and other conditions.

The next stop was a cooking event at the Villa des Ambassadedur hotel with food served up by children helped by a range of other projects, and by chef Moha Fedal, host of Morocco's version of Masterchef.

Later in the day, they met young entrepreneurs and visited handicrafts market. They were due to fly back to London later on Monday.

The visit at the request of the British government is the second to the kingdom in recent years by a member of the royal family, following a trip by Prince Charles in 2011. Queen Elizabeth visited Morocco in 1980.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

