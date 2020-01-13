Hardline militia rallies at UK embassy in Iran, demands closure: report

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's hardline Basij militia staged a demonstration outside Britain's embassy in Tehran on Sunday demanding that it be closed, Iranian state media reported.

The rally by the Basij, affiliated to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, followed the brief detention of Britain's ambassador to Iran during protests after the Iranian military admitted to mistakenly bringing down a civilian airliner in Iran.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Edmund Blair)

