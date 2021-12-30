Happy New Year 2022: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share with your loved ones

To send your best wishes, gere's a compiled list of Happy New Year 2022 messages, quotes and wishes for your loved ones

As New Year 2022 is around the corner, people have started their preparations for the big day. The current year has been nothing less than a rollercoaster ride with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns all over the world. However, this year too, people hope to start afresh with confidence and big dreams, like every other year.

As we enter 2022, it is best to celebrate the occasion with a lot of fun, joy and hope, even as many close family and friends are miles apart due to various reasons. To send your best wishes, gere's a compiled list of Happy New Year 2022 messages, quotes and wishes for your loved ones:

New Year 2022 wishes:

I wish and pray that the new year bring you happiness and success in your life.

May the new year bless you and your family with good health, prosperity and good luck.

Our friendship is like old wine, it will get stronger as the days and months go by. Thank you for being a good friend and cheers to what is coming our way in the coming year.

Wishing you and your family a very happy new year! God Bless

Lots of love and cheers to health, happiness, and prosperity in 2022!

New Year 2022 Quotes:

For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice- T S Eliot.

All of us every single year, we're a different person. I don't think we're the same person all our lives- Steven Spielberg.

Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow- Albert Einstein.

This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change- Taylor Swift.

Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realize it- Mother Teresa.

SMS and WhatApp Messages: