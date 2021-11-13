Happy Kindness Day 2021: Wishes and messages to share with loved ones on this occasion

The purpose of this day is to educate people about the importance of being kind to yourself, to each other, and to the world.

Every year, on 13 November, World Kindness Day is celebrated in various countries including the United States, Australia, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.

The purpose of this day is to educate people about the importance of being kind to yourself, to each other, and to the world. The occasion also promotes that it is kindness that binds us all together. With Kindness, all of us can overcome the divides of religion, politics, gender, and race.

In 1998, World Kindness Day was first commemorated by the World Kindness Movement, an organisation constituted at a 1997 Tokyo conference in which various like-minded organisations participated from across the world. The Kindness Day in the United Kingdom is organised by a not-for-profit organisation named Kindness UK. In the UK, the day was launched on 13 November, 2010.

World Kindness Day is also meant to encourage and celebrate the good deeds done by others.

Here are a few wishes and messages to share with your family and loved ones:

We must remember on this World Kindness Day that it takes only a little spark of kindness to bring a colossal burst of sunshine to someone else’s day. Happy World Kindness Day.

On the occasion of World Kindness Day, I pray to God to bless us all to always act kind, to always help people, to always do the good because it will not only bring a change in us but will also change the world around us. Happy World Kindness Day to you.

Life becomes easier and more beautiful when we can see the good in other people and be kind. Best wishes on this World Kindness Day.

A candle can never lose its light while lighting another candle. Pass the light on and be kind on this day. Best wishes on this World Kindness Day.

Sometimes all anyone needs to be happy is a little act of kindness. Wish you a very happy World Kindness Day.

If you have the potential and strength to be generous to people with all your heart and soul then you have the power to touch the deepest feelings and melt the toughest hearts. Happy World Kindness Day!

Never miss a chance to perform even the smallest act of kindness. Because no matter how small it is, it will never get wasted. Happy World Kindness Day!

You are never so busy that you cannot think of others. You are never so occupied that you can never offer your helping hand. You are never so busy that you cannot be generous. Happy World Kindness Day!

This world will become a much happier and more beautiful place to live with kindness. Never stop being kind. Happy World Kindness Day!