Happy International Men's Day 2021: Some wishes and messages to share on this day
International Men’s Day is also observed to improve gender relations not just among men, but also for women too.
Every year, 19 November is celebrated as International Men’s Day in order to acknowledge the contribution of men in our society, our families and our communities.
International Men’s Day is also observed to improve gender relations not just among men, but also for women too. On 19 November, awareness is created around the well-being of men. Through campaigns and community tasks, money for men’s health is raised in this month and young boys are taught the value of character and responsibility of being a man.
This year, International Men’s Day will focus on the theme of ‘Better relations between men and women with an aim to promote gender equality and to create a safe world.
International Men's Day is observed to create a safer and better world for everyone, including men. It is also aimed at highlighting positive male role models and and highlighting discrimination against them.
On International Men’s Day 2021, we bring greetings, messages and quotes that you can share with your father, friends, colleagues and brothers to wish them and celebrate their contribution in your life:
- There is no need for a man to use physical force to show the strength that he carries within him. It is a matter of facing the challenges of life without fear. Happy International Men’s Day!
- To the ones who sacrifice everything for their family without a glitch. To the ones who are always in reach. Happy men’s day!
Thank you for keeping my faith in good men intact! You deserve nothing but the best. Happy International Men’s Day.
- A real man does not care about what other people think about him and he just does what he has to do to have peace within him. Happy Men’s Day.
- Shout out to all men out there who despite all odds and obstacles, paved the way for themselves in the over-ambitious world. May you get more strength and love. Happy International Men’s Day!
- You sacrifice your life for the family to bring a smile to their face. Happy Men's day dear. Stay blessed.