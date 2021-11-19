Happy International Men's Day 2021: Some wishes and messages to share on this day

International Men’s Day is also observed to improve gender relations not just among men, but also for women too.

Every year, 19 November is celebrated as International Men’s Day in order to acknowledge the contribution of men in our society, our families and our communities.

International Men’s Day is also observed to improve gender relations not just among men, but also for women too. On 19 November, awareness is created around the well-being of men. Through campaigns and community tasks, money for men’s health is raised in this month and young boys are taught the value of character and responsibility of being a man.

This year, International Men’s Day will focus on the theme of ‘Better relations between men and women with an aim to promote gender equality and to create a safe world.

International Men's Day is observed to create a safer and better world for everyone, including men. It is also aimed at highlighting positive male role models and and highlighting discrimination against them.

On International Men’s Day 2021, we bring greetings, messages and quotes that you can share with your father, friends, colleagues and brothers to wish them and celebrate their contribution in your life: