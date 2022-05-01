Happy International Labour Day 2022: Here are some wishes to share with your loved ones
International Labour Day has its origins in the eight-hour long labour union movement
International Labour Day, also known as Worker's Day, is celebrated on 1 May every year in most countries. The day aims to spread awareness among people about the rights of workers and also marks their achievements. It is observed in countries like India, Cuba, and China.
International Labour Day has its origins in the eight-hour-long labour union movement. The day celebrates past labour struggles against workers’ rights violations, including the poor conditions of workers, their lengthy weekdays and work hours including child labour.
First May became associated with the labour movement in the late 19th century when the trade unions and socialist groups designated it as a day to support its cause. Originally, the first day of May was observed to celebrate the ancient northern hemisphere spring festival.
Usually, there is an official holiday on International Labour Day to celebrate the accomplishment of workers. A number of programmes and celebrations are held on this day. Various banners and flags are also seen highlighting the importance of the day.
Here are some wishes and messages that you can send to your near and dear ones to celebrate the occasion:
- Work is not a disgrace but the disgrace is idleness. Happy International Worker's Day!
- Workers are creators and a great asset to every nation. Happy Workers’ Day
- Hope everyone spend a joyful and prosperous May Day with their loved ones!
- Celebrating workers means celebrating the existence and growth of every nation. Happy Workers’ Day!
- Wealth is the product of labour. Happy International Labour Day!
- This is a day of workers. Happy labour’s day to all of the hardworking men and women.
- Happy Labour Day to you all. Taking this opportunity to thank you all who work for our nation.
- Labour is the ladder with which human dignity and creative excellence are expressed. Happy Labour Day!
