Hament Dhanji becomes first Aussie of Indian descent to be appointed New South Wales Supreme Court judge
Admitted as a legal practitioner in 1990, Dhanji has over three decades of legal experience
New South Wales (Australia): Sydney barrister Hament Dhanji SC on Wednesday became the first Indian-origin Aussie to be appointed for the role of Justice in the supreme court of NSW.
"Sydney barrister Hament Dhanji SC has become the first Australian of Indian descent to be appointed a judge of the New South Wales Supreme Court. Admitted as a legal practitioner in 1990, Mr Dhanji has over three decades of legal experience. Congratulations," the tweet said.
Meanwhile, Australia's Minister for Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence and NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman remarked on the development and said that "His immense knowledge of the criminal law will be a valuable asset to the bench"
