Halloween is considered to be the scariest festival of the year and is celebrated in Europe and America on 31 October. Over the centuries, Halloween has developed into a significant occasion even in India. People light bonfires, offer chocolates and candies to kids who come trick-or-treating, and dress up in costumes; the spookier, the better. But did you know about the origins of this festival? Halloween originated from an ancient Celtic celebration that took place on the final day of harvest. On this day, ghosts, spirits, and the dead were believed to roam the earth. Here is all you need to know about how your favourite spookiest festival came into existence:

History of Halloween

All Hallows’ Eve, which translates to “hallowed evening,” is the origin of the word “Halloween,” and dates back to the mediaeval era. The predecessor to the Christian festival we now recognise as All Saints’ Day, the day was also known as All Hallows’ Eve. Eventually, the three-word moniker was abbreviated to Halloween.

The earliest known source of the Halloween customs is said to be the ancient Gaelic celebration of Samhain, which used to be held on 1 November of each year. but actually started the night before. The day signalled a significant period of the year due to the change in season. People used to believe the barrier between this world and the afterlife grew thin on this day, allowing ghosts from other dimensions to communicate with humans. Thus, Halloween earned its reputation as the spookiest night of the year.

Significance of Halloween

It has been more than 2,000 years since this celebration first started. Halloween is mostly observed in Western nations as a day to memorialise martyrs, saints, and devoted believers who have passed away. People praise the saints and offer prayers for those who have not yet attained heaven. The ideas of trick-or-treating, spooky decorations and special candy came later.

Due to the fact that the harvest and the celebration fell on the same day of the year, the custom of carving pumpkins on Halloween was born. Immigrants to North America began carving pumpkins for Halloween because it was softer and larger than the traditional turnip. Lighting pumpkins for Halloween has grown in popularity throughout the years. Other decorations that individuals employ in their homes include scarecrows and corn husks.

