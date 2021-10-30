Halloween 2021: A look at some of the most haunted places across world

The harvest moon holiday is now popularly celebrated by dressing up in scary attires and having costume parties, carving pumpkins

Halloween is celebrated every year on 31 October. The festival originated from an ancient Celtic festival, Samhain which signifies the end of summer and the coming of dark winter days. According to tradition, it was believed that 31

October was the day when the ghosts of the dead came down on Earth. Hence, Celtic people would light massive bonfires at night and pray in order to ward away the ghost of the dead. Spooky and scary costumes were also worn to save one’s self from spirits.

Halloween is now popularly celebrated by dressing up in scary attires and having costume parties, carving pumpkins, and people also visit churches to pray. Children go to houses, knocking on doors and saying, ‘trick or treat’.

On this occasion, take a look at some of the most haunted places in the world below:

Island of Dolls, Mexico City

Located in the South of the centre of Mexico City, the Island of Dolls has a mysterious history of deaths associated with the place. It has dolls hanging over trees and it is believed that a young girl had drowned in a canal and died on this island. Several TV series' have also captured the mystery behind the paranormal activities on this island.

Isle of Wight, England

This place is home to some really beautiful scenery and steep cliffs. A number of supernatural stories of ghosts residing in this place keep doing the rounds. It is also said that the trails of this island are haunted.

Poveglia Island, Italy

Poveglia Island has a unique history of its own. From being a quarantine zone during the plague to using this place as a mental asylum during the twentieth century, this island is prohibited for being a spot of paranormal activity.

Kuldhara, Rajasthan, India

Legend has it that a village girl and her father were threatened by an evil minister. The girl, in order to save herself, left the place but cursed it while leaving. This village is deserted since the 19th century and no one dwells here as they believe there is evil energy in this place.

Castle of Good Hope, Cape Town, South Africa

This castle has several paranormal stories associated with it. It is believed that a ghost of ‘the Lady in Grey’, who holds her face and cries hysterically has been seen here by people. Ghost of a black dog, tower bell ringing on its own are other spooky activities that reportedly occur here.

The Coliseum, Rome

Built in 70 AD, this monument has witnessed the horrific deaths of many prisoners and even gladiators who died in stage fights. This structure is said to be haunted by the ghosts of those who lost their lives here.

Casa Loma, Canada

This house is open for a tour to visitors even though it is said to be haunted by ghosts. This structure is built entirely in gothic style and will give you a true Halloween experience.