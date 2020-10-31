Halloween 2020: Woman documents discovering hidden room with spooky dolls, 'throw whole house away', say viewers

The woman, who is known as Rooney on Tiktok, shared the video of her discovery on the video platform, which chronicled her entry into the secret room that had belongings of the former tenant

A woman who moved into a new home was left horrified after discovering a hidden room, along with some pretty creepy contents inside it.

According to a report in Unilad, the woman, who is known as Rooney on Tiktok, shared the video of her discovery on the video platform, which chronicled her entry into the secret room that had belongings of the former tenant, including an array of dolls quite reminiscent of the scary Annabelle.

The report which cited the Tiktok video, inaccessible in India, saw the woman reveal that they had bought the house a few months back and have been slowly cleaning out different cabinets and closets. While working on one of the cabinets she came upon everything that the old lady who lived there before them had saved.

The woman, however, revealed that she noticed the cabinet to be moving and while looking into it, noticed that there was a space behind it. Her children instructed her to tape it while moving it and see what is behind the structure.

Once they were able to edge the small cupboard, they saw the hidden room, and a super-creepy looking doll.

A few days later she posted another video where she elaborated upon the contents of the room for everyone to see. The woman found an array of things in the secret room, from china to old clothes and even more dolls.

More recently, on 12 October, she entered the room a third time saying she is going to 'lock this room back up' and leaving what is in it for 'who it belongs to.' She captioned the video, ‘I think the secret room should have stayed hidden’.

A report by Metro cited the various comments that the woman received on her videos. While in one, a person wrote, "I get really bad vibes about this idk why," another person wrote, ""The doll in red is alive!!!!'" A third person pointed out that the video is so creepy that they are literally shaking with fear.

One viewer even advised the woman to “Throw the whole house away.”